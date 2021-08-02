The Pendergrass City Council expects to keep the millage rate the same as last year at three mills.
City manager Rob Russell said that public hearings on the budget will be held in August and the millage rate will be set after that.
The proposed 2022 Fiscal Year Budget is $1.008 million.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the council's meeting on July 27:
• heard a report that an application for Light Industrial zoning would be coming for the 200+ acre Dr. Mahana Farm on Hwy. 129. Once the application is received, public hearings will be held.
• Russell reported the vehicle parking regulation signs had been ordered for the two subdivisions, but due to a metal shortage they had not been delivered.
• Russell advised Forestar (USA) Group Real Estate had withdrawn the rezoning request application for the property at the end of Park St.
• heard city clerk Renee Martinez and Russell report that the city’s July 3 community event was a huge success. Martinez also said the second children’s summer reading program was also a good event. The city hopes to build off both of these events for next year to be bigger and better.
• Russell reported he was still working with the Department of Public Safety on getting the streets in Brooks Village, Seasons at Pendergrass and Blackberry Farms approved so the speed limits can be posted.
