Everyone knows that Jackson County is experiencing a high rate of growth and last week, the exact nature of that growth was the topic of a rare joint meeting that brought together representatives of all the county’s major governments.
Facilitated by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, the meeting featured business consultant and data analyst Mark Kooyman who took the group through some of the details about the county’s evolving population. He also highlighted some of the top issues the county faces as it continues to be one of the fastest growing communities in the nation.
“It was a lot (of information) and we should probably get back together and talk about this again,” said chamber President & CEO Jim Shaw. “Hopefully we’ll have this sort of gathering (again) soon.”
One of Kooyman’s key topics was how the millennial generation is driving demographic change both in the county and across the nation.
Millennials, now ages 29-44, will make up 60% of the nation’s workforce by 2025, he said. Longer-term, he noted that as millennials become empty nesters in the future, that will challenge the community’s schools and health care systems.
Kooyman said that small towns are “genuine” and that has a lot of appeal for millennials.
To cater to millennials, Kooyman said Jackson County needs to develop more gathering spaces in its downtowns that would appeal to millennials and their families. The county also needs to develop some co-working spaces as well, noting that a lot of white-collar workers now work remotely several days a week and need space to do that.
One of the key problems Kooyman discussed was the lack of retail development in the county. He said the county was losing 40% in restaurant sales to the surrounding area due to a lack of local restaurants. Several other retail categories are also underdeveloped in the community based on sales data vs. expected sales per capita.
Kooyman also discussed the need for affordable housing in the community.
“You have to find a way to have affordable housing,” he said defining “affordable” as between $250,000-$400,000.
Kooyman also mentioned the town of Monroe in Walton County as a place where some progressive development is happening. He also noted a recent citizens’ survey in Barrow County that had a large response and will now be used by local governments in that community for planning.
“I think you are clearly a region of growth… but I think that is moving eastward (toward the Commerce area),” he said.
Manufacturing could also play a large role in the county’s future, he said, since some products that were manufactured in China are now moving back to the U.S. for production.
