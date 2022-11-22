Steves & Sons, Inc., will invest over $100 million and create 170 jobs over the next three years as it builds a new, state-of-the-art facility in Jackson County. The company is a high volume and family-owned millwork manufacturer.

This is the company’s second expansion announcement in Georgia in the last year.

