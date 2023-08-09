Betty Small

Betty Small who processes public notices for Mainstreet Newspapers celebrated her 90th birthday this week.

It wasn’t too many years ago that Betty Small loved to roller-skate, especially with her kids at all-night skating parties.

These days, “Mrs. Betty,” as she is affectionally called, has given up roller-skating, but she continues to move around a lot, working part-time and staying very active with her family and community.

