It wasn’t too many years ago that Betty Small loved to roller-skate, especially with her kids at all-night skating parties.
These days, “Mrs. Betty,” as she is affectionally called, has given up roller-skating, but she continues to move around a lot, working part-time and staying very active with her family and community.
Oh, did we mention she turned 90-years-old this week?
In an era when many people seek to retire from their jobs as early as possible, Betty Small of Jefferson has no plans to retire from her job at Mainstreet Newspapers where she handles a voluminous number of public notices for the firm’s newspapers. Public notices are required publications from local governments and courts that deal with everything from home foreclosures to rezoning notices and much, much more. They are tedious and require a deep attention to details, along with working with attorneys and court officials on a weekly basis.
“I’d like to work as long as my health will let me,” she said. “I don’t think I could just sit.”
While she said she couldn’t do a lot of hard physical labor these days, working at a computer is manageable. And she says working keeps her mentally fit.
“It does make a difference; I think it helps keep you young.”
Aside from some minor issues, she said she’s not had any major health issues throughout her life.
“I’ve been blessed with good health,” she said.
“Betty is one of those rare, unique people that doesn’t pay attention to what a calendar says. She has handled the public notice responsibilities for Banks, Barrow, Madison and Jackson counties for so many years that some attorneys and judges ask her for advice,” said Mainstreet co-publisher Scott Buffington. “It’s a demanding, tedious job — but she does it with the steady calmness, wit and vigor of someone a third her age. She is a treasure to all of us and to our customers.”
Betty was born in Decatur and grew up in DeKalb County. While she doesn’t have many memories of the Depression of the mid-1930s, she does remember the rationing and blackouts during WWII. “That was scary,” she said.
She worked for Southern Bell for several years in downtown Atlanta and married Frank Small in 1950. After her children were born, she worked part-time for Sears-Roebuck and later, for firms in Gwinnett County where the family then lived.
One of those jobs was working part-time for the Gwinnett Daily News. When she and Frank moved to Jackson County, she sought out similar work with Mainstreet Newspapers, recently celebrating 20 years at the firm.
In addition to work, she enjoys spending time with her family. Frank passed away last year and her two sons and a teenaged grandson live with her now. She spends time with her family, including a daughter and grandchildren, at a family cabin on a mountain lake where her kids frolicked while growing up.
“Mrs. Betty is an amazing and inspiring person,” said Mainstreet co-publisher Mike Buffington. “Her knowledge about how public notices work and her dedication to her job really sets a high standard.”
