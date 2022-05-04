A man who had been reported missing out of Jackson County last week was reportedly killed in a fatal car accident.
John Henry Myers was last seen Saturday, April 30, at 11:08 p.m. leaving his mother's residence in Hoschton and was headed to his sister's residence off Winder Hwy. He was reported missing and the wreck was discovered Tuesday, May 3.
Family members posted on social media that Myers was killed in the wreck.
The Georgia State Patrol was called to investigate the wreck. According to the report, Myers' vehicle exited the roadway when traveling north on SR 11 and traveled 171 feet off the road, striking an embankment on Buffalo Creek. It's unknown what time the crash occurred.
