Jefferson resident Jamie Mitchem has qualified to run for the District 1 seat on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. District 1 includes most of the cities of Jefferson, Pendergrass and Talmo as well as the Hwy. 11 corridor and Hwy. 129 north of Arcade.
Mitchem is an educator on the Gainesville campus of the University of North Georgia where he teaches geospatial technology, world geography and weather courses. He was recently elected to serve as the Chair of the Faculty Senate for all five campuses and he has served on numerous search committees, the Career Center Advisory Board, the Provost's Council, Faculty Affairs Committee, UNG President's Committee on Sustainability, and the Appalachian Studies Advisory Committee. He has a bachelor's degree in geophysics from the University of South Carolina, a master's degree in meteorology from N.C. State, and a doctorate in geography from USC. He has published research articles and given over 50 professional presentations. Mitchem used to lead students on storm chases in tornado alley.
Among Mitchem's goals are:
1. Promoting smart growth with proper planning and sustainability in mind while prioritizing the preservation of precious greenspace and rural farmlands as much as possible.
2. Improving and maintaining infrastructure (internet access, roads, sidewalks, cellphone network, water, wastewater, trails, emergency response) to keep Jackson County competitive, productive and safe.
3. Representing the will of the people by engaging with residents of District 1 and listening to their concerns.
4. Participating in Jackson County Board of Commissioners’ meetings, bringing new energy to the board, encouraging public input and getting work done for our county.
5. Promoting opportunities (education, health, safety, jobs, housing, entertainment) for all people in Jackson County.
Mitchem has lived in Jefferson for the past 12 years and is married to Christy Mitchem. They have a son in the Jefferson School system. Mr. Mitchem has been a volunteer soccer coach for the Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department for many years.
"I want the people of Jackson County Commission District 1 to have a real choice this November," says Mitchem. "I hope I can earn their vote on November 3 and bring some new energy to the board of commissioners."
The campaign website can be found at https://jamiemitchem.com.
