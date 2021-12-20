The owner of a Commerce mobile home park has filed a complaint against the city after it rejected a rezoning of the property earlier this year.
Michael Scott, who has owned the Ashworth Mobile Home community since 1984, filed the complaint against the city in the Superior Court of Jackson County in November.
The property has been used as a mobile home park for decades. In the complaint, Scott said that, for years, he’s been able to remodel and replace mobile homes within the park with the appropriate permitting by the city. But in late 2020, he submitted a permit application to replace a doublewide and he said it was rejected because the property was zoned R-1.
“…for the first time in the many years of operating the manufactured home park, (Scott) was advised by the City of Commerce that it was rejecting his permit requests on the ground that the property was designated with an R-1 zoning (single-family residential) zoning designation that did not permit additional manufactured homes in the park,” the complaint says. “(Scott) was advised that the existing use of the property was a non-conforming use and that the existing manufactured homes were non-conforming structures.”
Scott said he also granted the city with sewer easements in 2001 in exchange for sewer taps for future mobile homes.
“(Scott) has three individual sewer taps on the property that remain unused, which he expected to use with the requested installation of manufactured homes,” the complaint says.
Scott went to the city to request a rezoning from R-1 to R-5, but the Commerce City Council rejected the request.
What makes Scott’s situation odd is that there’s no record in the city of when the property was annexed or zoned as R-1.
Commerce faced a similar situation in late 1999 when Larry Bramlett requested a rezoning of over 100 acres near Ashworth Mobile Home Park with plans to locate between 500-910 mobile homes on the property. At that time, Bramlett argued his property had been zoned R-4 (which allowed mobile homes at that time), but was rezoned as AR in 1995 when the city passed a new zoning ordinance. Bramlett’s attorney said the city failed to provide proper notice of the change (which the city denied). Bramlett ultimately withdrew the rezoning request.
