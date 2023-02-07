A request to replace a mobile home in Commerce sparked a lengthy discussion about a 2020 map amendment that changed the zoning in that area.
The Commerce City Council discussed the request Monday (Feb. 6) from Melesa Moon Browner who asked for a variance for .44 acres at 186 Woodbine St. to allow a mobile home replacement in an R-2 zoning.
According to the staff report, the property (and others in the area) were changed from R-5 to R-2 during the 2020 map amendment process. Mobile home replacements aren’t allowed on R-2 properties.
The city put in some safeguards for homeowners in the affected rezoning areas, allowing mobile home replacements if the mobile-home site is owner-occupied. But Browner didn’t own the previous mobile home on the property, which has since been repossessed.
The request sparked a lengthy conversation about whether that area should have been rezoned to R-2, since the area has a significant percentage of mobile homes.
“The area is predominantly R-5 now,” councilman Andre Rollins said, adding that it’s been decades since an R-1 or R-2 home was built in that area.
Council members discussed a couple of reasons for the map amendment change to R-2. One of those was to have uniform zoning in areas that have similar residential properties. The other was to encourage more stick-built homes and improvement in the area.
Rollins said the map amendment was a good idea at the time, but he doesn’t see the area changing from R-5 to R-2 housing in the coming years.
“We didn’t meet people where they were,” Rollins said. “In this case, we went into an area that’s an R-5 area and made it R-2.”
“Whatever we were trying to do obviously didn’t work,” mayor pro tem Keith Burchett echoed.
Mayor Clark Hill said the council needs to do some work with the city’s planning commission to sort out the previous intent of changing this area to R-2 and to discuss whether or not the change made sense.
City manager James Wascher said if the city decides to change the zoning back to R-5 in that area, it may be a lengthy, complicated process.
Planning and zoning administrator Jordan Shoemaker said that, if they move forward, she will want to have a public input session with the residents in that community.
