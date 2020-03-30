Jackson County still had only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of noon Monday.
But the number of cases around Jackson continued to grow. Neighboring Clarke County recorded 41 cases with five deaths while Gwinnett County had 158 cases with one death.
Hall County reported 31 cases with no deaths while Banks County got its first confirmed case in Monday's report.
Barrow County had seven cases and two deaths reported while Madison County had three cases and no deaths.
Statewide, there have been 2,809 confirmed cases with 707 hospitalizations and 87 deaths.
