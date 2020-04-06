The rate of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths have more than doubled in Georgia over the past week.
Doctors expect the number of cases to reach a peak in the next three weeks in the state. Some models suggest the state could have as many as 3,400 total deaths from the virus by the end of the summer.
As of Monday April 6, the state reported 7,214 cases, 1,332 hospitalizations and 229 deaths due to the virus.
This week's numbers compares to 2,809 cases, 707 hospitalizations and 87 deaths just one week ago.
In Jackson County, the case numbers have gone from two to 17 over the last week, as of noon Monday reporting.
In other nearby counties, the numbers have also gone up:
Gwinnett County — 158 cases last week; 443 this week
Clarke County — 41 cases last week; 69 cases this week
Hall County — 31 cases last week; 133 this week
Barrow County — 7 cases last week; 27 this week
