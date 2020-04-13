The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 27, according to the state's noon update on April 13. There has been one death in Jackson County.
According to the noon update, there have been 13,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia. Of those, 2,586 were hospitalized. There have been 462 deaths.
Local cases based on the patient’s county of residence include:
•Gwinnett — 739 cases, 22 deaths
•Hall — 292 cases
•Clarke — 84 cases, 11 deaths
•Barrow — 55 cases, three deaths
•Madison — 10 cases, one death
•Banks — seven cases
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.