The State of Georgia has 18,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the noon update on April 20.
Of those, 3,550 have been hospitalized. There have been 733 deaths.
Jackson County has had 53 cases and one death.
Local cases include:
•Clarke — 110 cases, 13 deaths
•Madison — 15 cases, one death
•Banks — 14 cases
•Gwinnett — 1,164 cases, 42 deaths
•Hall — 649 cases, nine deaths
•Barrow — 90 cases, three deaths
See the full update here.
