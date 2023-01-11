Kyle Moore will serve as chairman of the Commerce Board of Education for 2023.
Kyle Moore will serve as chairman of the Commerce Board of Education for 2023.
The school board voted Monday (Jan. 9) to name Moore as chairman. Cara Bray was named vice-chairman.
In other business on Jan. 9, the board:
heard from Commerce High School band director Travis Roye, who spoke about the accomplishments of the band during the 2022-23 school year. Roye said he thought this year's Friday night marching band performance was the best they've done in recent years. He said he was thankful to hear applause and compliments from Commerce fans, along with fans for opposing teams. Roye also pointed out a number of accomplishments throughout the year. The CHS band competed three times, taking first place in two out of three events. The percussion section placed second and third overall in competition, beating out larger schools. Roye noted it "was a pretty extraordinary year." Band events continue over the next couple of months, including various honor bands and large group performance evaluations (LGPE).
