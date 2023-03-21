Commerce leaders plan to have more discussions about the future of the city’s recreation department. Mayor Clark Hill gave an update on the rec department issue during his annual State-of-the-City address on Monday (see next week’s paper for the full story about the address).

The decision comes down to two options: Turn over the city’s recreation department to the Jackson County Recreation Department, or make smaller-scale facilities improvements and retain city ownership, a move that would require a tax increase.

