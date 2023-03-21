Commerce leaders plan to have more discussions about the future of the city’s recreation department. Mayor Clark Hill gave an update on the rec department issue during his annual State-of-the-City address on Monday (see next week’s paper for the full story about the address).
The decision comes down to two options: Turn over the city’s recreation department to the Jackson County Recreation Department, or make smaller-scale facilities improvements and retain city ownership, a move that would require a tax increase.
City leaders have been working over the past several years on plans to expand the city's rec department. The department has seen an increase in participation over the years and new sports offerings have been added to the program. Hill said there’s a critical need for multi-purpose fields and an indoor gym to meet the department's needs.
The city had initially planned to construct all new facilities, but learned the cost of such a project would be between $20-$30 million, an amount Hill said the city can't afford.
On top of those steep capital costs, an expanded program would also require more operational funding beyond the city’s current $568,000 annual budget. Of that, around $75,000 comes from recreation fees, the rest from city general funds.
Earlier this year, city officials met with county leaders to see if the county could play a role in the city’s need to expand its facilities and programs. The result of those meetings is a draft proposal to be used as a possible framework for an intergovernmental agreement between the city and county.
Essentially, the two-page document calls for the city to turn over all its recreation parks and equipment to the county recreation department. The city would pay the county $500,000 over two years during the transition and would also retain $1 million from SPLOST 7 rec money for the county to use for facilities upgrades.
The county would retain the use of the Tigers mascot with the city’s youth football and cheerleading programs, per league rules. It would also retain the name “Tiger Sharks” for the Commerce swim team program. The agreement also indicates the county would attempt to locate new facilities in or around the city.
That proposal faced a backlash from rec department patrons, who don’t want the city’s department merged into the county rec department. While county rec director Ricky Sanders noted during a recent town hall that not much will change for the players if the merger goes through (they’ll still play and register at the same locations, etc.), many patrons noted they don’t want to lose the small, close-knit community feeling of the city-operated rec department.
Hill said this week that no decision has been made and he expects the Commerce City Council will discuss the matter at its April work session.
“We’re at a fork in the road,” Hill said. “And we’ve got some work and discussions … to have.”
If the city opts out of the agreement with the county, it could pursue smaller-scale improvements to the rec department.
Hill said the council has reached a consensus that the $20 million improvements aren't feasible. A smaller-scale expansion might include converting Ridling Field into multi-use fields and constructing a gym/office on the Veteran’s Park site, or on another city-owned property. Those improvements would likely require a bond referendum and a tax increase for city residents.
Hill said he doesn’t anticipate a decision being made next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.