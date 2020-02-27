The Jackson County Industrial Development Authority agreed Feb. 21 to an extended contract with Simpson’s Trucking & Grading of Gainesville for additional grading at the SK Battery American site.
The addition to the contract is about $700,000. It is for grading for expanded parking and a temporary road around the first building.
Simpson’s did the original grading on the 100+ acre site for the battery plant. That work was approved and ended in December.
The IDA met briefly Feb. 21 to approve the extended contract.
The board also held a closed session about a potential industry.
In an earlier Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce board meeting, John Scott, the county’s director of economic development, said the county is working on seven active industrial sites and one existing industry expansion. He said that the SK Battery America plant has started its hiring although most it is a year away. He also said a career fair for SK positions will be held Feb. 29 at Lanier Technical College’s campus in Commerce.
The board heard a report that its cash reserves will be maintained for a few months to see if money is needed for a renovation of space at the current Jackson County Comprehensive High School. Renovations on that building for the new college and career academy will start this summer.
The chamber has talked with April Howard, superintendent of Jackson County schools and John Uesseler, CEO of the Empower 3C, about taking “1/2 of one wing of the school” for its offices.
Jim Shaw, the president and CEO for the chamber, said he has met with the two school representatives about a move.
He said using offices at the college and career center and saying to an industry “here’s how you can be involved in setting the curriculum” would be a selling point for the county.
The idea of being in the Empower 3C building was raised at the chamber retreat in November. It was agreed at that meeting to pursue an agreement with the school system.
The high school will be reconfigured with the entrance on the side toward the football field and fieldhouse. The current entrance and down that hall has been mentioned as a potential site for the chamber.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the chamber board:
•heard a report on major committees from board chairman Joe Hicks. He said Dylan Wilbanks will be the chairman for the long-range planning, Chad Bingham will be chair for marketing and social media and Thom Price will be chair for looking at a tiered dues structure.
•heard a report from Melissa Britt, chamber vice president for operations, that a “ready-to-work” fair is being planned at a local high school for May. She said the event is planned for students who are going to enter the workforce after graduation and for industries that have jobs available.
•heard from Mark Valentine, general manager for Tanger Outlets, that a county fair is being discussed and an event with the new agriculture center will be planned for this year. He said a county fair feasibility initiative will be done this year.
•heard Valentine say a geocaching event will be held April 3-5 with a kickoff at 9:30 a.m. April 4. He said a VIP dinner is planned for Friday, April 3. The theme for the new trail will be agriculture and 15 stops are envisioned around the county. The events will center around the county’s new agriculture center. It will be the second geocaching trail in the county. The first one centers around the county’s heritage.
