A Jefferson man accused of molesting children at a Jefferson daycare faces additional charges and was denied bail last week.
Alexander Tredway, 18, was initially charged Jan. 12 in connection with the incidents which allegedly occurred at Bright Beginnings preschool in Jefferson. Last week, charges were added for two other victims, bringing the total to five. Authorities still have more interviews to complete.
Tredway faces six counts of child molestation; three counts of cruelty to children-first degree; three counts of aggravated child molestation; one count of sodomy-felony; and one count of aggravated sodomy.
Tredway was initially given a $50,000 bond, but after additional charges were filed, bond was denied.
Meanwhile, the owners of Bright Beginnings have taken an extended leave of absence and will be “off the property during business hours.” The former owners have taken over “for the foreseeable future.”
“Alongside this major change we will be publishing a list of smaller changes we will be making to increase our security and accountability systems as well as addressing staffing issues in the interim,” according to a social media post. “BB1 and the associated staff are putting the forth most effort to put the correct processes in place to ensure that the children are in a safe and sustainable environment that will cater to their development.”
