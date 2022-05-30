Another large warehouse project is being proposed in Jackson County.
A development of regional impact study was filed with the state last week for an expansion of Valentine Industrial Park. The project would include 2.54 million square feet industrial space on Bill Wright Rd. at Valentine Industrial Pkwy. Four warehouse buildings are planned on the site.
Developer CBD Investments, LLC, is requesting a rezoning from the county for the project. If approved, this phase could be completed by 2026.
It’s estimated value at build-out is $195 million with an estimated $855,000 generated annually in local tax revenues.
