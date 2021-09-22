More warehouses are planned for the Dry Pond exist area off of Hwy. 82 (Holly Springs Rd.)
The Trammell Crow Company and CBRE Global Investors have joined as partners in buying 287 acres behind the current Sears warehouse to develop an additional 2.2 million of warehouse space. The area will be known as Jackson 85 North Business Park.
The property was rezoned in 2018 by Industrial Solutions Group. Access to the site will be off of Raco Parkway.
Officials said the first phase of the project is slated to begin in December.
Plans call for three warehouses: A 538,000 sf building; a 1.1 million sf building and a 713,000 sf building.
Features of all three buildings will include 185’ to 190’ deep concrete exterior truck courts, 40’ clear heights, ample power, ESFR fire sprinklers, and R-19 insulation.
“Demand for high-end logistics space continues to grow in the Atlanta suburbs, especially in the dynamic northeast submarket where Jackson 85 will be located,” said Mark Dishaw, Managing Director of Trammell Crow Company Atlanta. “TCC has already started to capitalize on this increasing demand with nearby developments, like the Jefferson Mill Business Park and Innovation Business Center in Newnan and we plan to do the same at Jackson 85 by building the best product in the best submarket that will ultimately attract top-tier users.”
Leasing for the project will be handled by Wilson Hull & Neal Real Estate.
