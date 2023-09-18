Join Commerce Mayor Clark Hill for “Morning with the Mayor” on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 8:30 a.m. There will be coffee, donuts and discussion.
This event will be held at the Commerce Public Library, located at 1344 South Elm St., Commerce.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Join Commerce Mayor Clark Hill for “Morning with the Mayor” on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 8:30 a.m. There will be coffee, donuts and discussion.
This event will be held at the Commerce Public Library, located at 1344 South Elm St., Commerce.
All are invited to attend. The mayor will be available for questions and answers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.