The “mass grading” for the SK Battery America site is completed, the Jackson County Industrial Development Authority heard Friday, Dec. 6.
Simpson Trucking and Grading from Gainesville has “substantially completed” its contract Kyle Bowen, engineer with Development, Planning and Engineering, said Monday. The county IDA hired DPE to oversee the grading contract at the SK site.
Simpson started working on the site in January. The company worked on about 132 acres of the site, Bowen said. That amount was increased slightly from the original contract.
The grading contract was about $6.7 million when the work started.
SK said it would build two facilities on the site in the first phase. Work on the first building, expected to be about 1-million square feet, has been underway since mid-summer.
Scott Martin, chair of the IDA, said the group also approved a site and easement for a substation and transmission line to be built by Georgia Power.
He said Georgia Power will pay $26,100 for that land. The money will go to the IDA which will then send it to Rooker Company, a real estate development and construction management firm.
SK announced the battery site in November 2018. The company plans a $1.67 billion investment at the site. The county gave SK 283 acres along Steve Reynolds Boulevard for the plant. That land, which was controlled by Rooker, cost the IDA about $18.4 million.
Grading for utilities – sewer and drainage – is still being done, Bowen said.
