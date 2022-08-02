Most high schools in Jackson County topped the state average on the 2022 Georgia Milestones end of course tests.
The Georgia Department of Education released Milestones results for the 2021-22 school year on July 22.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 1:16 pm
Most high schools in Jackson County topped the state average on the 2022 Georgia Milestones end of course tests.
The Georgia Department of Education released Milestones results for the 2021-22 school year on July 22.
Students can score within four categories on the milestones: Beginning learner, developing learner, proficient learner and distinguished learner.
Most of Jackson County's four high schools topped the state average on the Milestones when looking at the percentage of students who scored as proficient or above.
There were a couple exceptions. East Jackson Comprehensive High School was below the state average in reading and American literature. (Note: Reading is reported by percentage "at grade level and above.")
Jackson County High School was below the state average in Algebra 1.
Jefferson High School was the top school in all categories where it qualified. (JHS was not listed for Algebra 1. West Jackson Middle School was the top average in that category.)
Reading status, percentage at or above grade level
American literature, proficient learner and above
Proficient learner and above
Proficient learner and above
Proficient learner and above
Proficient learner and above
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.