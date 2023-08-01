Most schools in Jackson County topped the state average in third, fifth and eighth grade Georgia Milestones scores.
The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022-23 End of Grade Milestones results last week. Reading is scored based on percentage at grade level. The remaining subjects are scored in four categories (in order from lowest: Beginning, developing, proficient and distinguished learners). The Jackson Herald bases scores on the percentage of students in those top three categories (developing, proficient and distinguished).
The only schools to fall below the state average were South Jackson Elementary (in third grade reading and English language arts and fifth grade reading); Maysville Elementary (in fifth grade reading and English language arts); East Jackson Elementary (in fifth grade science); and East Jackson Comprehensive High School, which struggled on eighth grade scores. EJCHS eighth graders were below the state average in reading, language arts, math and social studies.
THIRD GRADE
Third grade reading (percentage above grade level):
- Jefferson Academy: 87.7
- Commerce Elementary: 85.2
- West Jackson Elementary 80.7
- Maysville Elementary 80.0
- Gum Springs Elementary 78.7
- East Jackson Elementary 75.9
- North Jackson Elementary 71.2
- State 65.9
- South Jackson Elementary 61.1
Third grade ELA (% of developing learner and above):
- Jefferson Academy: 86.7
- Commerce Elementary: 85.2
- Maysville Elementary: 83.1
- East Jackson Elementary: 82.3
- West Jackson Elementary: 81.2
- Gum Springs Elementary: 77.4
- North Jackson Elementary: 70.3
- State 64.3
- South Jackson Elementary: 57.4
Third grade math (% of developing learner and above):
- Maysville Elementary 98.5
- West Jackson Elementary 97.2
- Jefferson Academy 96.3
- East Jackson Elementary 92.4
- Commerce Elementary 90.6
- Gum Springs Elementary 89.7
- North Jackson Elementary 86.5
- South Jackson Elementary 80.6
- State 79.5
FIFTH GRADE
Fifth grade reading (% above grade level):
- Jefferson Academy 88
- Commerce Middle School 79.8
- West Jackson Elementary 79.8
- North Jackson Elementary 75.6
- East Jackson Elementary 73.3
- Gum Springs Elementary 70.4
- State 68.8
- South Jackson Elementary 64.6
- Maysville Elementary 61.8
English language arts (% developing learner and above):
- Jefferson Academy 93.3
- Commerce Middle School 88.7
- West Jackson Elementary 87.6
- East Jackson Elementary 84.2
- North Jackson Elementary 82.2
- Gum Springs Elementary 79.3
- South Jackson Elementary 77.1
- State 73.5
- Maysville Elementary 67.3
Fifth grade math (% developing learner and above):
- Jefferson Academy 94.3
- Commerce Middle 89.5
- Maysville Elementary 85.5
- West Jackson Elementary 83.9
- North Jackson Elementary 80.0
- Gum Springs Elementary 79.8
- East Jackson Elementary 79.2
- South Jackson Elementary 73.2
- State 68.3
Fifth grade science (% developing learner and above):
- Jefferson Academy 89.3
- Commerce Middle 83.9
- Gum Springs Elementary 70.8
- North Jackson Elementary 70.0
- West Jackson Elementary 68.4
- South Jackson Elementary 66.0
- Maysville Elementary 65.5
- State 64.4
- East Jackson Elementary 62.4
EIGHTH GRADE
Eighth grade reading (percentage above grade level):
- Jefferson Middle 88.8
- Commerce Middle 88.3
- West Jackson Middle 77.9
- State 71.5
- East Jackson Comprehensive 53.6
Eighth grade ELA (% developing learner and above):
- Jefferson Middle 93.7
- Commerce Middle 92.2
- West Jackson Middle 82.3
- State 76
- East Jackson Comprehensive 61.4
Eighth grade math (percentage developing and above):
- Jefferson Middle 93.7
- Commerce Middle 89.8
- West Jackson Middle 83.7
- State 71.1
- East Jackson Comprehensive 64.7
Eighth grade science (% developing learner and above):
- Commerce Middle 77.5
- West Jackson Middle 59.0
- East Jackson Comprehensive 58.3
- Jefferson Middle —
- State 52.9
8th grade HS physical science (% developing and above):
- Commerce Middle 100.0
- East Jackson Comprehensive 100.0
- West Jackson Middle 96.0
- Jefferson Middle 81.6
- State 75.8
Eighth grade social studies (% developing and above):
- Jefferson Middle 89.0
- West Jackson Middle 86.2
- Commerce Middle 84.4
- State 70.9
- East Jackson Comprehensive 68.3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.