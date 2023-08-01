Most schools in Jackson County topped the state average in third, fifth and eighth grade Georgia Milestones scores.

The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022-23 End of Grade Milestones results last week. Reading is scored based on percentage at grade level. The remaining subjects are scored in four categories (in order from lowest: Beginning, developing, proficient and distinguished learners). The Jackson Herald bases scores on the percentage of students in those top three categories (developing, proficient and distinguished).

