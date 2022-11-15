A young Jefferson mother and her 20-month-old son died last week in a wreck on Hwy. 316 in Barrow County.
Lanie Nicole Callicutt, 30, of Jefferson, and her son Henry Howell Callicutt, died in the crash on Nov. 11.
Two other sons, James Kent Callicutt and Jackson Cole Callicutt were injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, said a report from the Georgia State Patrol.
According to the GSP, Callicutt failed to yield her Buick Enclave while traveling north on Jackson Trail Rd. at Hwy. 316 and was hit by a GMC Sierra truck that was traveling east on Hwy. 316. The Buick then hit a second vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, which was also traveling on Hwy. 316. The Sierra truck then hit a fourth vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Hwy. 316.
The driver of the Sierra was taken to an Athens hospital with life-threatening leg and head injuries and is in a medically-induced coma, the GSP said. The driver of the Tahoe was also taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The GSP said their investigation of the crash is on-going.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Michael Callicutt, Lanie's husband, and the two surviving sons. As of Tuesday, it had raised over $52,000 for the family.
According to an update posted to the Go Fund Me page on Nov. 13:
"Kent is out of surgery for a fractured femur. It was set in place and he is in a cast, and is still in pain but doing well.
"Jack is still sedated and under constant monitoring. He sustained significant internal injuries to the head in the crash. The doctors tell us his numbers are where they should be in this condition, but there is a long road ahead."
Mrs. Callicutt was originally from Douglasville, Ga., and had been a teacher in the that community.
Michael Callicutt is an attorney in Athens.
Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson is handling funeral arrangements.
