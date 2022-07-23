An Indiana man was killed in a crash in Jackson County on Tuesday, July 19.
Georgia State Patrol troopers were called for the wreck on Hwy. 98 near Cowart Rd. around 10:30 p.m.
Updated: July 23, 2022 @ 11:45 am
According to the preliminary report, Quang Ngoc Le, 40, of Daniesville, was traveling east on Hwy. 98 in a Chevrolet Silverado when he struck a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle driven by Jacob Scott Burgmeier, 34, of North Vernon, Ind. Burgmeier had slowed behind a Chevrolet Malibu that was turning into a driveway.
Burgmeier died from his injuries.
The driver of the Malibu was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Two children in the Silverado were not injured in the wreck.
Le was ultimately charged with following too closely and vehicular homicide in the second degree (misdemeanor).
The wreck is still under investigation.
