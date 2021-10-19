A request to rezone property on Mt. Olive Rd. in Commerce was pulled by the applicant this week.
David F. Ellison had requested a change from M-1 to R-4 on the 10.83-acre property, located near the intersections of Mt. Olive Church Rd. and Ridgeway Church Rd. Ellison had proposed to put 25 single-family lots on the property.
But the item was scrapped from the Commerce City Council’s agenda on Monday (Oct. 18). Mayor Clark Hill said the applicant had found a buyer for the property for the existing zoning (M-1).
CHURCH BELLS TO RING AGAIN
Also at its Oct. 18 meeting, the council approved a variance request from First Baptist Church of Commerce for noise decibel level regulations.
The church plans to install a 3,200 watt Carillon Bell System with four quad-flute outdoor speakers that reproduce the sounds of heavy bells.
The church is proposing to chime on the hour from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays with a short hymn and noon and at 6 p.m.
On Sundays, the plan is to chime at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and on the hour from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a short hymn at both 12:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The chime system could also be used for special occasions, such as weddings, funerals and holiday events.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•denied a rezoning and variance request from Michael Scott for 19.5 acres at 935 Homer Rd. (the existing Ashworth Mobile Home community). Scott had requested a change from R-1 to R-5 and variances for setbacks and minimum dwelling size requirements.
•approved an agreement for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, a federally funded program that will provide funds to low income residents for water/wastewater utilities. Applications will open in November.
•approved a bid to Tri-Scapes Incorporated for $509,930 for rehabilitation of the State Street parking lot across from the Commerce Civic Center. The total cost for the lot is expected to be around $620,000 with lighting, EV plugs, etc.
•approved a beer/wine sale application for a new owner at 25 South Elm St.
•approved traffic slowdown for the fifth annual Hometown Holiday Hustle 5K on Dec. 4 beginning at 8 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Commerce High School girls’ basketball team.
•approved reappointing Erin Moore and Cooper Huff to the recreation board.
•approved a rezoning request for .55 acres at 3787 Old Maysville Rd. Michael Morris requested a change from R-2 to C-2 to relocate a hydraulics business.
•an annexation and rezoning request from Nicolas Marley for .57 acres at 593 Lathan Dr. Marley requested an R-1 zoning. The council added a stipulation that all future costs for sewer connection for the property will be funded by the property owner.
•recognized Mike Jones, who has served as the city’s wastewater superintendent for 39 years. Jones will retire later this month.
•heard a presentation from the Georgia Municipal Association, which honored councilman Archie Chaney with a Lifetime Service Award. Chaney has served in local government for 43 years. He is not seeking reelection this year.
•heard from resident Elaine Merrill, who voiced concerns with light pollution and encouraged the city to start a committee to study whether Commerce should consider becoming an International Dark Sky community.
•learned the town’s cleanup week is being held through Friday (Oct. 22).
•heard from council member Johnny Eubanks who asked that the city examine dropping the speed limit on Mt. Olive Rd.
