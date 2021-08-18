Vote

Qualifying for the Nov. 2 General Municipal Election is being held this week and multiple races are contested.

This story will be updated throughout the qualifying period.

See who's qualified in the nine cities across Jackson County:

ARCADE

Mayor

  • Doug Haynie, incumbent

Two at-large council seats

  • Debra Gammon, incumbent
  • Leah Hollett
  • Ron Smith, incumbent
  • Steven Kirby Lavender

BRASELTON

Mayor

  • Hardy Johnson (previously Braselton Town Council District 4)
  • Kurt Ward

Town Council District 2

  • Peggy Slappey, incumbent
  • Richard Harper

Town Council District 4

  • James Murphy
  • Jeff Gardner

COMMERCE

Mayor pro tem

  • Keith Burchett, incumbent

City Council Ward 1

  • Stacey Rucker
  • Eric Gatheright
  • Andre Rollins

City Council Ward 2

  • Darren Owensby, incumbent
  • Brad Coker

School Board Ward 1

  • Nathan Anderson, incumbent

School Board Ward 2

  • Cara Bray

HOSCHTON

Mayor

  • Shannon Sell (I)
  • Lauren O'Leary

Council seats (four up for election)

  • Fredria Carter-Sterling
  • Tracy A. Carswell (I)
  • Scott Mims
  • James Lawson (I)

JEFFERSON

Mayor

  • Jon Howell, incumbent

City Council District 4

  • Mark Mobley, incumbent

City Council District 2

  • Malcolm Gramley, incumbent
  • Dawn Maddox
  • Mike Martin

School Board Chair

  • Ronnie Hopkins, incumbent

School Board District 4

  • Lisa Richmond, incumbent

School Board District 2

  • Brantley Porter, incumbent

MAYSVILLE

No one qualified in Maysville on the first day of qualifying.

NICHOLSON

City council seats (two at-large seats)

  • Thomas Gary, incumbent
  • Dusty Durst, incumbent
  • Joshua Burkhalter

PENDERGRASS

City council seats (two at-large)

  • Nick Geiman
  • Nathan Pruitt, incumbent

Pendergrass is also calling for a special election to fill two new council seats (Post 5 and 6). Qualifying for those two council seats will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 23 and run through Aug. 25 at noon. The qualifying fee for those two seats is $35. Qualifying will be held at Pendergrass City Hall.

TALMO

Qualifying in Talmo is planned later this week, Aug. 17-19.

