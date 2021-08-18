Qualifying for the Nov. 2 General Municipal Election is being held this week and multiple races are contested.
This story will be updated throughout the qualifying period.
See who's qualified in the nine cities across Jackson County:
ARCADE
Mayor
- Doug Haynie, incumbent
Two at-large council seats
- Debra Gammon, incumbent
- Leah Hollett
- Ron Smith, incumbent
- Steven Kirby Lavender
BRASELTON
Mayor
- Hardy Johnson (previously Braselton Town Council District 4)
- Kurt Ward
Town Council District 2
- Peggy Slappey, incumbent
- Richard Harper
Town Council District 4
- James Murphy
- Jeff Gardner
COMMERCE
Mayor pro tem
- Keith Burchett, incumbent
City Council Ward 1
- Stacey Rucker
- Eric Gatheright
- Andre Rollins
City Council Ward 2
- Darren Owensby, incumbent
- Brad Coker
School Board Ward 1
- Nathan Anderson, incumbent
School Board Ward 2
- Cara Bray
HOSCHTON
Mayor
- Shannon Sell (I)
- Lauren O'Leary
Council seats (four up for election)
- Fredria Carter-Sterling
- Tracy A. Carswell (I)
- Scott Mims
- James Lawson (I)
JEFFERSON
Mayor
- Jon Howell, incumbent
City Council District 4
- Mark Mobley, incumbent
City Council District 2
- Malcolm Gramley, incumbent
- Dawn Maddox
- Mike Martin
School Board Chair
- Ronnie Hopkins, incumbent
School Board District 4
- Lisa Richmond, incumbent
School Board District 2
- Brantley Porter, incumbent
MAYSVILLE
No one qualified in Maysville on the first day of qualifying.
NICHOLSON
City council seats (two at-large seats)
- Thomas Gary, incumbent
- Dusty Durst, incumbent
- Joshua Burkhalter
PENDERGRASS
City council seats (two at-large)
- Nick Geiman
- Nathan Pruitt, incumbent
Pendergrass is also calling for a special election to fill two new council seats (Post 5 and 6). Qualifying for those two council seats will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 23 and run through Aug. 25 at noon. The qualifying fee for those two seats is $35. Qualifying will be held at Pendergrass City Hall.
TALMO
Qualifying in Talmo is planned later this week, Aug. 17-19.
