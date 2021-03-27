A murder-suicide was reported in the early morning hours of March 27 in Jefferson.
Initial reports indicate that a man in his 70s was shot and killed by a woman, who then shot herself.
The incident happened in the Jefferson Shores subdivision off of Jett Roberts Rd.
No names have been released yet.
Officers from the Jefferson Police Department were at the scene overnight and just finished processing the location around 8 a.m. said JPD Chief Joe Wirthman.
