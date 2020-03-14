The president's move to declare a national emergency due to the emerging threat of the COVIE-19 Coronavirus could help pay for extra costs incurred by local first responders.
Jackson County Emergency Management Agency director Bryan Bullock said that the national declaration could open the door for expense reimbursements.
"It frees up and redirects money and resources to help fight the pandemic," Bullock said in an email to local emergency officials. "This means that Jackson County could be reimbursed for money spent directly related to helping fight the virus."
Bullock also said the declaration will help deliver medical services by waiving some rules.
"It allows the Department of Health and Human Services to modify or waive regulations for Medicare, Medicaid and other programs. Waiving those regulations would also bring about changes to the broader medical system. This includes making it easier for you to access a doctor online instead of having to actually go to the doctor."
Bullock asked that all first responders and other emergency units keep up with their expenses for cleaning and supplies related to the virus.
"I cannot guarantee that you will be reimbursed, but it is highly possible that you will if you keep good records," he said.
