About six weeks after it launched, close to 10,000 Georgians have called the new 988 mental health hotline seeking support.

Rural Georgians, especially those in the southern part of the state, appear to be using the service in higher numbers than urban Georgians, officials with the state behavioral health agency said Thursday.

