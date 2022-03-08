Plans to build a new administration building for Jackson County government offices could begin moving forward later this month.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is slated to vote March 21 on a proposal to hire Precision Planning to help create a design for a new facility at a cost of $76,000. The building is slated to be built on property across from the county courthouse on Jackson Parkway.
The BOC heard about the plan at its March 8 work session.
In addition to the design phase, Precision Planning would also help the county select a Construction Manager at Risk to build the facility
County administrative office are currently located in downtown Jefferson and house general county government officials (county manager, HR and payroll staff), the tax commissioner's office, planning and zoning offices and other non-judicial agency officials.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its March 8 meeting, the BOC:
• appointed Chris Meadows of Hoschton to the Jackson County Planning Commission District 3 seat. Meadows had previously served on the Braselton Planning Commission and its Zoning Board of Appeals. He is owner of RTD Solutions, LLC, which provides software development services, including work for YearOne Muscle Cars in Braselton. Meadows has lived in Jackson County for 17 years. Other applicants for the planning board seat were: Richard Mayberry, Gregg Griffin, Joe Vogt, Brodriche Jackson, Jamie Mitchem and Gina McKinney.
• reviewed a proposal to extend an agreement with &B Landfill through December 2022 to collect and dispose of waste from the Jackson County Transfer Station. The rate would increase to $39.19 per ton.
• reviewed a bid from George Flanigan of $28,600 for a surplus piece of property of .35 acres at Hwy. 53 and Lewis Braselton Pkwy.
• reviewed an end-of-year budget resolution to amend the 2021 budget to reflect actual expenses in various categories as mandated by auditing standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.