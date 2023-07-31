Dollar General has opened its store at 21 Banks Road in Jefferson.
To commemorate the opening of DG’s new Jefferson location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2023 across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.
