Commerce school leaders may be tapping the brakes on the idea of constructing a new high school and converting the existing high school into an elementary school.

The Commerce Board of Education got an update on the hurdles and the price tag for that option at its Nov. 10 work session. The district's construction team said that constructing a new elementary school would be a more financially feasible option. 

