Commerce school leaders may be tapping the brakes on the idea of constructing a new high school and converting the existing high school into an elementary school.
The Commerce Board of Education got an update on the hurdles and the price tag for that option at its Nov. 10 work session. The district's construction team said that constructing a new elementary school would be a more financially feasible option.
BACKGROUND
The school board purchased the 170-acre Deer Trail Country Club last year for $2.5 million as a site for new schools as the district continues to grow. The property abuts the existing Commerce Middle School campus.
District leaders initially planned to construct a new elementary school on the property. That would free up other land (where the current elementary and primary schools are located) for an athletic facilities expansion.
NEW HIGH SCHOOL ALTERNATIVE
Earlier this year, the school board discussed an alternative to that option: Constructing a new high school and athletic facilities on the Deer Trail Country Club property and converting the current high school into a new elementary school. That proposal would have put athletic facilities close to the middle and high schools, which would use those facilities more than the elementary school would.
But there are some big hurdles.
One of those is space, according to Doug Breaux with Breaux and Associates Architects. The proposed new elementary school would have 72 instructional units. If the high school was converted instead, that would reduce the number of units to 55.
“Right away, we’re close to 20 classrooms short of what y’all were looking at building,” Breaux said.
Classrooms for K-3 students also have some other requirements. They have to total 750 square feet and there aren’t many rooms in the existing high school that fit that standard. K-3 classrooms are also required to have a sink and countertop, Rod Nix with Charles Black Construction told the board.
Those renovations would come with a big price tag. Nix estimates it would cost $15 million to convert the high school into an elementary school.
It would also cost more to construct a new high school than it would to construct a new elementary school. A new elementary school is estimated to cost $39 million, while a new high school could cost around $50 million.
“It’s a great idea, but I just don’t think it’s the most economical idea for the City of Commerce,” Nix said, adding that a new elementary school is the most economical option.
Even without the price tag, there would have been some issues with converting the high school. Among those is car-rider traffic.
“How are we going to stack cars on this site,” Nix said.
The board didn’t take any formal action on Thursday.
Breaux said that if the board is hoping to open the new school in 2025, they need to get to work soon. He said he’s working on a schedule to give to the board, which he expects to have within the next month.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its November meetings, the board:
- discussed the district's Title I, III and IV budgets.
- learned the Commerce High School academic team will travel to compete in Kentucky on Jan. 27-29.
- approved a memorandum of understanding with the City of Commerce for a second school resource officer, located at Commerce Middle School.
- approved the following hires: substitute teachers, Nancy Noto, Hannah English, Courtney Minish and June Ashton; Breanna Wheeler, paraprofessional at CMS; and Jenny Carroll, kindergarten paraprofessional at Commerce Primary School.
- approved the following resignations: Katie Dean, CPS kindergarten paraprofessional; and Bonnie George, CPS cafeteria staff.
