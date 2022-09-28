A new event venue and a new B&B/event venue were among the items recently approved by the Jackson County Planning Commission.
The JCPC approved a special use permit for around 16 acres at 162 Saddle Trail, Jefferson, for an event center. The approval came with several conditions around hours of operation and maximum capacity.
It also gave a green light for a map amendment on.5 acres at 5279 Hwy. 332, Hoschton, for a B&B and event venue.
In other action, the JCPC approved:
• a map amendment on Julia Lane, Hoschton, for 2.3 acres for a convenience store and fun pumps along with a self-storage facility.
• a rezoning on Hwy. 59, Commerce of 2.5 acres for a mini-warehouse and self-storage facility.
• a rezoning at 4404 Commerce Rd., Jefferson, of 7.9 acres to divide the property into four tracts.
• a rezoning of 18.2 acres at 703 Providence Rd., Statham, to divide the property into four tracts.
