The makeup of Pendergrass’ city government will soon have a new look.
This week’s special election put two new faces on the council and confirmed a new face in the mayor’s seat.
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 11:11 pm
Former city councilman Nick Geiman was the only candidate for mayor on the ballot for the June 20 special election necessitated by the death of Mayor Monk Tolbert in late February.
In council seat races, Gabriel Gomez was elected to the Post 1 seat with 45 votes over William Ellis (14 votes) and Josh Auten (27 votes.)
In the Post 6 contest, Crystal Hendrix won over Debra L. Fermin 63-21.
Another race is set for September to fill the Post 4 seat on the council (see other story in this issue.)
