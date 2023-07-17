Gov. Brian Kemp has promoted the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Investigative Division to director of the GBI.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 6:38 am
Gov. Brian Kemp has promoted the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Investigative Division to director of the GBI.
Chris Hosey will succeed former GBI Director Mike Register on Aug. 1.
“Chris has dedicated his career to protecting the people of our state as a proud member of law enforcement,” Kemp said. “With over 35 years of experience at the GBI, he brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and skill to this role.”
Hosey began his GBI career in 1987 as a narcotics agent with the agency’s Local Violators Squad. In 2001, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of a multijurisdictional drug task force.
In 2012, Hosey moved up in the organization again. As an inspector, he was in charge of various drug operations and the GBI’s Training Unit. Three years ago, he became deputy director of investigations.
Hosey received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Georgia Southwestern State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Columbus State University. He also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Register is leaving the GBI at the end of the month to become Cobb County’s director of public safety.
