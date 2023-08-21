New dates have been set for three public hearings on the proposed Commerce Board of Education millage rate.
The school board is proposing a decrease in the millage rate from 16.928 mills to 15.5 mills. But that 15.5 mill rate is higher than the rollback rate (13.828 mills), forcing the need for three public hearings. (The bond rate will remain steady at 2 mills.)
