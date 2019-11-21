Around 460 new homes could start going up in the West Jackson area after two rezonings got the green light from the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 18.
The largest project is slated for 308 single-family houses on 130 acres on Gum Springs Church Rd. The project was rezoned from A-2 to R-2 and a special use for a master plan subdivision was also approved for the project.
Developer Barry Lord said the project would be done in phases over several years.
One person spoke in opposition to the rezoning, citing concerns about traffic and population increase. The development is across the road from the large Traditions community and not far from West Jackson Middle School and Gum Springs Elementary School.
The second major residential rezoning approved by the BOC on Nov. 18 was for 89 acres at 8308 Hwy. 53 Braselton for 151 single-family houses. The project is being done by McKinley Homes.
The BOC amended one condition for the project that would allow developers to have 70 percent contiguous greenspace rather than 75 percent. When McKinley filed for the rezoning, the county didn't have the 75 percent regulation in place.
OTHER REZONING ACTION
In other rezonings, the BOC approved:
• rezoning 2.3 acres at 5799 Maysville Rd. Commerce from A-2 to CRC (commercial) as requested by Nelson Merlos.
• rezoning .8 acres at 8188 Hwy. 53 Braselton from NRC to HRC (both commercial uses) for Stovall & Company, Inc.
• rezoning 3.66 acres at the corner of Thyatira-Brockton Rd. and Wilhite Rd. Jefferson from A-2 to M-H to subdivide the property into two lots as requested by Christina Blalock.
• changing the character area map for 1.0 acre on Hwy. 332 Hoschton from agricultural to suburban and the future land use map from residential to commercial. A related map change for 12.8 acres next door was approved from agricultural to commercial as well. Both were requested by Kenneth R. Whitworth.
• updating the county's development code on separating distances for selling alcoholic beverages from certain churches, schools, etc. to conform with state standards. The vote was 5-1 with commissioner Marty Seagraves dissenting.
• deferring a vote until December on changing the character area map for 4 acres on Hwy. 53 at Bill Watkins Rd. from rural to suburban. The Jackson County Planning Commission had recommended denial and commissioner Ralph Richardson said he wants to talk with planning board members before taking a final vote. The project calls for up to four houses on the site requested by Flipping Out, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.