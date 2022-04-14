The new Legacy Knoll Middle School in West Jackson will be completed in one phase rather than two as originally planned.
The Jackson County Board of Education approved amending its contract with Carroll Daniel Construction for the project at its April 11 meeting. The board added an additional $4 million for the project, a move that will allow the school to be completely finished for opening in the fall of 2023.
The new school is projected to cost $38.3 million in total.
Originally, the BOE had decided to do the project in two phases by not finishing a competition gym, not completing lab classrooms and not completing all landscaping or canopies for the school, among other items. The board had said it would fund those items in a 2024 bond referendum.
But the board later instructed system leaders to see if completing the project could be done in one phase. After reviewing the system's finances, leaders suggested that $2 million from the system's General Fund and an additional $2 million from its SPLOST fund be allocated to complete the work.
The system's finances have been strong over the past year as SPLOST dollars have come in well above budget and rising property values have brought in more tax dollars to the system.
In other action on April 11, the BOE approved giving a $2,000 bonus to all staff members.
