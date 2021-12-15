Plans to build a new middle school near Jackson County High School on Skelton Rd. may be put on hold following a lengthy discussion by the Jackson County Board of Education.
Instead of building a complete new school, system leaders are tentatively recommending that 27 new classrooms be built on the school system's Empower campus (formerly JCCHS) in Jefferson as a temporary solution to the need for more classrooms for middle and elementary school students on the west side of the county.
The reason for the shift in planning stems from funding, or the lack thereof.
Bids to build a new middle school have come in high, around $41 million. The school system only has around $32 million it can tap for a new school.
Although the BOE won't make a final decision on how to proceed until its Jan. 6 meeting, a discussion by the board on Dec. 13 seemed to indicate that building more classrooms at Empower might be its only option given the financial constraints and the need to also pursue other capital projects in the system.
Between now and Jan. 6, school officials will continue to discuss options for building a new school with contractors, perhaps finding a way to cut the cost to a manageable level. But officials will also do more specific planning for adding classrooms to Empower for the BOE to review.
CONCEPT
A broad concept outlined to the BOE Dec. 13 would have a two-story addition built on the back side of Empower — the area where the current greenhouse is located — as a temporary middle school. Students would have access from there to other facilities on the campus, including ag facilities, ballfields, band/chorus rooms and auditorium.
But other details have not yet been fleshed out, such as where students would be fed, where a middle school administration office would be located and how transportation would be handled.
Such a move for a temporary middle school could also require a redistricting on the west side of the county, depending on exactly what grades were assigned to the facility.
Superintendent April Howard recommended that if the system proceeds with adding classrooms to Empower that grades 7-8 from the west side should be located there with grades 5-6 at the existing West Jackson Middle School.
But some BOE members said they thought it should be grades 5-8 at both facilities, a move that would require redistricting of the west side and make the dynamics even more complex.
The system is facing a massive amount of growth on its west side, especially at WJMS which now has 1,363 students and is using portable classrooms to backfill for a lack of space.
West side elementary schools are also seeing a lot of growth, hence the need to move 5th graders into a new arrangement to take pressure off existing elementary facilities.
The system has added 511 students since the end of the last school year, a six percent increase. Just about all of that has been on the west side of the county while several east side schools have lost student population since the end of last year.
COMPLEX PLANNING
None of the proposals will happen quickly, officials said.
The earliest any new facility to house middle school students would be ready is the fall of 2023, meaning that existing overcrowded schools will have to muddle through the rest of this school year and the next school year (2022-2023) with additional portable classrooms.
A preliminary estimate indicates that WJMS will need 6-8 additional units for 2022-2023; WJES 4 additional units; NJES 4-6 units; and GSES 4-6 units.
If classrooms are built at Empower and open in 2023, it might not alleviate all the needs for mobile classrooms on the west side, but it would take some pressure off starting in the 2023-2024 school year.
The system would then offer a bond referendum during the 2024 election cycle to fund a new middle school on Skelton Rd. and possibly other new facilities on property it recently purchased in North Jackson off of Brooks Rd. If that bond referendum passed, it would still be a couple of years (around 2026) before additional facilities would come on line.
IMPACT ON EMPOWER
One of the issues the BOE discussed Dec. 13 is how building 27 classrooms for middle school students might impact the Empower Center and its mission.
The facility does currently house some Pre-k classes, so having non-high school students on the campus wouldn't be a total change.
But school officials said they didn't want to dilute Empower by housing other students on the campus, thus keeping a middle school facility mostly apart from Empower facilities where possible.
On the positive side longer term, adding the 27 classrooms on the Empower campus might make the facility more attractive for a future college or technical school campus that would coincide with Empower. Some interest has reportedly been expressed by Lanier Tech and UNG in expanding their footprint in Jackson County and additional classrooms on the campus might make that more viable.
