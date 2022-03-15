The new middle school in West Jackson will officially be named Legacy Knoll Middle School.
The Jackson County Board of Education formally approved the name at its March 14 meeting. The BOE had previously discussed a name for the new school, which will be part of the Skelton Rd. campus.
In other action during a brief meeting, the board approved:
• proceeding with getting a RFP for a lease-purchase of 25 new school buses.
• an amendment to the system's state waiver to extend it for two more years.
• the reimbursement resolution for the state to get the final state funds for work at West Jackson Middle School.
• several job description updates.
• a long list of personnel moves, including hiring teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.