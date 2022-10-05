The phase 1 of a new apartment complex in Pendergrass is now open.
The Blakely apartments on Glenn Gee Rd. are now open, city manager Rob Russell announced to the Pendergrass City Council on Sept. 27.
"It's a beautiful project for us," he said.
The Blakely is advertising 1-3 bedroom apartments in a price range of $1,420 to $1,995 per month.
The apartments are the second in the area to open in recent months. Prose Concourse opened earlier this year in Jefferson, abut two miles south of The Blakely. Both are near I-85 and the fast-growing industrial/warehouse corridor in Jackson County.
The Blakely is also part of a housing boom in Pendergrass, which has seen several new subdivisions come online in the past couple of years. The area is one of the county's fastest-growing communities.
In other business on Sept. 27, the Pendergrass council:
• voted to approve the city's 3 mill tax rate for the year.
• adopted an updated comprehensive plan for the city.
• reviewed a proposed commercial nuisance ordinance that would mandate certain aesthetic standards for new developments in the city, such as lawn and parking maintenance standards. Russell told the council he wants the new commercial projects locating in the city to be maintained and to not become rundown looking over time. The ordinance would apply to apartment developments as well as industrial and commercial projects.
