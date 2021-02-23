Two Jefferson parks will be spruced up with new playground equipment.
New equipment has been ordered for both Hughey Park, located just south of downtown, and City Park, located across from Memorial Stadium.
The equipment is slated for delivery and installation around May or June, according to Joe Savage of the city roads and grounds department. Savage, who addressed the Jefferson City Council on Feb. 22 about the project, estimates a three-week installation period.
The city will sell the old playground equipment.
Both parks will receive sets of equipment for two age groups: 2-5 year-olds and 6-to-12-year-olds.
The city plans to improve both parks’ bathroom facilities as well with new floors, paint and fixtures.
SPEEDING ON DECLINE IN SCHOOL ZONES SAYS POLICE CHIEF
Jefferson police chief Joe Wirthman said speeding is down 86 percent in school speed-camera zones since warnings were first issued to motorists last month. Wirthman said 1,000 warnings a week were issued in January. Warnings were given up until Feb. 1. Speeders traveling over 10 mph over the speed limit in speed-camera zones have since been issued tickets.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•postponed a vote on land use management code amendments related to food trucks and events until next month. “I think we still have some outstanding questions to consider, and I'd like to give us some more time,” said councilman Clint Roberts, who asked that the vote be delayed.
•unanimously approved the nominations of all citizens submitted by councilmen to serve on four city subcommittees. The subcommittees will address four potential projects: city pool improvement; branding and a new city logo; exit 137/city beautification; and code and charter modernization. The subcommittees will issue a report to the council by June 30, though an extension can be granted. All subcommittees will dissolve no later than Dec. 1.
•announced a meeting for Thursday (Feb. 25) at 10:30 a.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center to discuss prioritization of city capital improvement projects. The meeting is open to the public.
•voted to accept streets in the second phase of Mallard’s Landing subdivision pending the road and ground department’s approval of improvements to a roundabout within the neighborhood.
•approved an ordinance amendment aimed at making the city’s code enforcement function faster.
•approved the re-appointment of members to the city’s tree council.
