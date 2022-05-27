The Jackson County Board of Education recently approved hiring a new principal at West Jackson Elementary School.
Lori King was promoted from assistant principal to principal effective July 1.
The BOE also approved two new assistant principals in the school system. Kristi Terry was transferred from instructional coach at Gum Springs Elementary School to assistant principal at North Jackson Elementary School while Sharon Ausburn was hired as an assistant principal at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
The BOE approved those and several other personnel moves at a called meeting on May 25.
