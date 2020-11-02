The Jackson Herald is looking for a part-time news stringer to cover and report on some local government meetings in the Jackson County area.
The person must have a good grasp of how local governments operate and be able to attend meetings, take notes and write a news story about the actions taken or discussed at those meetings.
This is not a position for opinion writing or the expression of the writer's personal views, it is for unbiased local news coverage.
College students who have a flexible evening schedule are welcome to apply, as well as working or retired adults.
If you think you have the skills needed to handle covering 2-6 meetings a month, email editor Mike Buffington at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
