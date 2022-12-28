Jenn and Jon Langston

Many Newsmakers of the Year are public officials or people in the community who make headlines, but there are others in the community who work behind the scenes to shape the county.

While their efforts don’t always make the headlines, Jon and Jenn Langston and the team at Reboot Jackson work daily to provide a community for people in recovery from substance abuse and mental health challenges. For their role in providing recovery services and support in Jackson County, the Langstons and Reboot Jackson are the 2022 Newsmaker of the Year.

