Many Newsmakers of the Year are public officials or people in the community who make headlines, but there are others in the community who work behind the scenes to shape the county.
While their efforts don’t always make the headlines, Jon and Jenn Langston and the team at Reboot Jackson work daily to provide a community for people in recovery from substance abuse and mental health challenges. For their role in providing recovery services and support in Jackson County, the Langstons and Reboot Jackson are the 2022 Newsmaker of the Year.
BACKGROUND
Recovery is personal for the Langstons, both of whom are in long-term recovery.
Jon grew up in Commerce and has been free of substance use disorder for 14 years.
“It was a road from age of 13 to 38 that I was in active use disorder,” he said.
Jenn, who grew up in Gwinnett County, has been in recovery for nine years. She and Jon met when she moved to Athens after beginning her recovery. She then began working for the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse (now the Georgia Council for Recovery) in the NICU program, helping moms who tested positive when they had a baby. It was there that she heard about Recovery Community Organizations (RCOs).
“Jon and I decided that we wanted to pursue that here in Jackson County,” Jenn said. “…Both of us in our own recoveries have been in a place where you get help and then you give help because when you give it back, you get more rewards than from being helped.”
REBOOT BEGINS
The Langstons initially planned to start a housing treatment facility. Jon noted the Athens area has a large recovery community, but housing options are costly and many people in recovery have bad credit.
Jon has lived in Jackson County most of his life. He moved to Athens during his recovery, but he and Jenn bought a house in Commerce about four years ago.
“Interestingly enough, we bought Judge Billy Chandler’s house, which is where my warrants were wrote and where we started Reboot Jackson,” Jon said, adding that it’s come full circle.
The Langstons shifted their plans from a treatment facility, deciding instead to pursue becoming an RCO. According to the Georgia Council for Recovery, RCOs are organizations that organize “recovery-focused policy advocacy activities, carry out recovery-focused community education and outreach programs, and/or provide peer-based recovery support services.”
Reboot was the 17th RCO in the state. There are now around 50 Georgia.
REBOOT NOW
Reboot offers a number of services to people in recovery — from transportation to help applying for jobs.
“Everything from transportation, to helping people finding housing, to individual check-ins to group check-ins,” Jon said. “Whatever the need may be for a peer.”
Reboot employs six people: Jenn serves as the director, along with five peer recovery coaches. Jon doesn’t technically work for Reboot, but volunteers to help where needed.
“We’ve got six folks that make up and amazing team,” Jon said.
Both Jon and Jenn say they want to help people secure the things they need to lead a successful life in recovery. Some people who enter recovery don’t have an education, a job, a home, a driver’s license or access to their Social Security card. Reboot works to guide people through the process of getting those things.
“It makes it a lot easier to navigate,” Jenn said.
Many of the peer recovery coaches employed at Reboot have specialized experience — from alcohol use disorder, to juvenile court/Department of Family and Children Services issues, to help for returning citizens or incarcerated people.
Reboot employees can also relate to the people who come to Reboot for help. All of the employees are in long-term recovery themselves, a requirement when applying for Certified Addiction Recovery Empowerment Specialist (CARES) certification.
“We have an employee here with almost 40 years in recovery, down to five-six,” Jon said.
Jon added that range creates “spread of connection.” Someone first coming in may not be able to fathom having 40 years of recovery, but may be able to grasp 5-6 years. Likewise, someone who’s been thriving in recovery for a longer time may be able to relate to the person with 40 years recovery.
Reboot offers a number of services for people in recovery, but Jenn said the best thing they offer is a sense of community.
“They’re able to see that there are other people who they can belong with,” Jenn said.
Jenn noted that people who come to Reboot can see that it’s fun to be in recovery and hang out with like-minded people.
FUTURE GOALS
The Langstons have big goals for Reboot Jackson.
Jenn hopes to be able to offer some sort of housing option and help fight the stigma people sometimes have against those with substance abuse disorder and those in recovery.
“Our whole mission is to make recovery the expectation, so we need to show the community that just because someone forged a check nine years ago, does not mean that they’re not a productive person and they’re not worthy of having the same opportunities,” she said.
Jon’s big goal is to expand accessibility to Narcan, a life-saving emergency medication given during an overdose.
“I have an extreme passion for making sure Narcan is available,” he said.
They’re hosting a statewide gala next year to raise money for Narcan, which will help get the medication to communities that can’t afford it. The cost for a box of Narcan is around $47.
“Yeah, that’s expensive, but what’s a life worth,” Jon said.
THANKFUL FOR COMMUNITY
Jon and Jenn are both thankful for the support of the Jackson County community.
“Our community has really been amazing about praising the things that we do and being accommodating to us,” Jenn said.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners and several cities across the county supported Reboot earlier this year by declaring September as Recovery Month.
Jenn said they want to continue being able to tell stories of people who are being successful in the recovery community.
One of those people came to Reboot when he was 18. He was uneducated and didn’t have a driver’s license. Jenn said they got to watch him “do the work,” get his GED, his driver’s license and begin taking welding classes.
“He just celebrated two years in recovery and we watched him since the day he came into the door,” Jenn said. “It’s beautiful.”
One story that sticks out with Jon was of a returning citizen who worked with him at a construction site. The man didn’t like the work they were doing and ultimately got fired. That man is now “very serious about his recovery” and is married with a child.
“Even though they may not get it right off the bat, to see them come back and be able to get it,” Jon said.
ABOUT REBOOT
Reboot Jackson is located at 102 Cloverleaf Cir., Jefferson.
For more information, visit rebootjackson.com.
