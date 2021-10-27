Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is expanding its network into Jefferson.
Representatives of NGHS held a Wednesday (Oct. 27) evening groundbreaking ceremony for an 11,000 square-foot medical plaza with 26 exam rooms that will offer family medicine, urgent care and specialty services starting in the Fall of 2022.
“This new medical plaza will keep the community and its health care close to home,” said NGHS board chairman Spencer Price.
The Jefferson medical plaza, located at the corner of the Hwy. 129 Bypass and Hwy. 11, will include space for four family-medicine providers. The services provided at the branch will include:
•12-hour urgent care (8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday)
•cardiology from the The Georgia Heart Institute
•general surgery
•orthopedics
•sports medicine
•on-site lab and X-ray services
“Having them all together under one roof will lead to more efficient appointments and less travel time for the members of this community,” said Daniel Tuffy, president and chief administrative officer of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group.
Tuffy noted that the Jefferson medical plaza will be situated only about half an hour away from both NGHS’s Gainesville and Braselton campuses if live-saving stroke care, heart care or emergency services are required.
Mayor Jon Howell called having the facility in Jefferson “truly an honor.”
“It checks a lot of boxes for me,” he said. “We are looking for smart economic development projects for our city. Certainly that box is checked, but also quality of life for our citizens. To have this center in our great town is truly an honor and a banner day for our city.”
Price said NGHS expects 50,000 visits annually to the Jefferson medical plaza.
Northeast Georgia Health System’s network includes four hospital campuses (Gainesville, Braselton, Barrow County and Lumpkin County) and more than 1,200 medical staff members representing more than 50 specialties.
