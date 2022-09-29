Northeast Georgia Health System was recently named to Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Employers By State. The list ranked 1,382 employers across the nation and ranked NGHS among the top 15 organizations in Georgia.
“To be recognized as one of Georgia’s Best Employers by Forbes Magazine is an honor and privilege,” said Carol Burrell, CEO for Northeast Georgia Health System. “Here at NGHS, our employees and patients come first. Our organization continuously strives to provide fair pay, safe working conditions, inclusive culture, diversity initiatives and more. We have learned to work together through the challenges and difficulties of the past few years, which is why I am so proud to see us recognized as one of America’s Best Employers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.