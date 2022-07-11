Patients in and around Jackson County now have more convenient access to urgent and specialty healthcare, as Northeast Georgia Health System’s (NGHS) new Medical Plaza opened in Jefferson on Monday, July 11.
“We’re thrilled to finally see this building come to life, as we continue to invest in improving care across the region,” said Carol Burrell, President and CEO of NGHS. “We’re now able to offer better and quicker access to people in Jackson County, as well as provide one central location for all of their healthcare needs.”
The single-story, 11,000-square-foot building, which is easily accessible from U.S. 129, is home to the new Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) Urgent Care location, along with other NGPG services like Family Medicine, Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and General Surgery. Cardiology services are provided at the new building by Georgia Heart Institute. The Medical Plaza also offers digital X-ray services and an on-site lab.
“With more space comes more providers,” said Daniel Tuffy, President and Chief Administrative Officer of NGPG. “That means patients will have greater access to all the services available at this new location — and with everything housed under one roof, patients won’t have to drive far or to multiple locations to get the care they’ve come to know and trust.”
The new Medical Plaza is located at 1496 Winder Highway in Jefferson. Urgent Care is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To save your spot online, visit ngpg.org/urgent-care. To learn more about the other practices in the building, visit nghs.com/jefferson.
