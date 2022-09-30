Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is relaxing its mask requirements. Employees, patients and visitors who are fully-vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask.
In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, fully-vaccinated is defined as having received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re really happy to take this step, but it’s not to say that we’re completely out of the woods,” said John Delzell, MD, incident commander for NGHS’ COVID-19 response. “Safety is our top priority, so we may require universal masking for employees and visitors again if our area’s COVID-19 transmission levels increase in the future.”
Fully-vaccinated patients, visitors and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on Northeast Georgia Medical Center hospital campuses, in Northeast Georgia Physicians Group offices, in Georgia Heart Institute offices or at most other NGHS locations across the region. Masks are still required for all patients, visitors and employees in NGHS’ long-term care facilities, called New Horizons; for employees caring for patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19; and for anyone who is symptomatic, inside the 10-day isolation window or has had close contact or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
“We’ve come a long way in knowing how to handle this virus,” Dr. Delzell said. “We’re pleased to make this change and get back to some sense of normalcy around the hospital. We know this is a step our community and our employees have been looking forward to for quite a while.”
In addition to masks not being required, visitation policies have also been updated at NGHS facilities. Waiting rooms at all locations are now fully open, although social distancing is still encouraged when possible.
Visit nghs.com/covid-19 to see all of the latest information and policies on COVID-19, including where you can get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.