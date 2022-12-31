Due to the recent steady rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases, Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is updating its masking guidelines. Beginning Tuesday, January 3, all employees, medical staff members and volunteers will be required to wear masks at all NGHS facilities in areas where they may encounter patients or visitors. Additionally, masks will be recommended and encouraged for patients and visitors – but not required. Visitation guidelines are not changing at this time.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Deepak Aggarwal, MD, chief of NGHS’ Medical Staff. “While none of us are likely excited to wear masks each day, this change in guidelines is being made to help protect the health of our employees, patients, visitors and community. It’s also in line with guidelines provided by other large health systems across the state.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.